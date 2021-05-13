LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A standoff at the end of a pursuit continued Thursday night in Palmdale between Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a man suspected of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon on a deputy.
According to authorities, the pursuit started in the 2000 block of West Avenue H-8 in Lancaster at about 4:50 p.m. and went up into Kern County before returning back to the Lancaster area where the California Highway Patrol took control of the pursuit.
The driver of the Prius then got off the 14 Freeway in Palmdale and took the chase to surface streets where a CHP officer was struck by an unsuspecting driver.
Following a failed PIT maneuver, the driver of the Prius drove to the Sierra View Gardens apartment complex in Palmdale where two people — a male driver and female passenger — exited the vehicle.
The passenger surrendered to LASD deputies and the driver, who was reportedly armed with a shotgun, ran into the apartment complex. Authorities said the passenger was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
According to LASD, shots were fired at the start of the standoff, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire. Nobody was struck.
After a brief standoff, a man surrendered to deputies, climbing down from the balcony of one of the apartment units and was taken into custody without incident. LASD later said that man was a person of interest, but not the main suspect from the pursuit.