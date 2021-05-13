LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Krispy Kreme offered seniors a dozen free doughnuts Thursday if they showed up wearing their cap and gown or showed proof of graduation.
Seniors who missed the deal Thursday can still buy the 2021 Graduate Dozen until Sunday.