SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) – The husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey will not serve jail time for pointing a gun at protesters outside the couple’s home last year.
An L.A. County Superior Court judge Thursday agreed to allow 67-year-old David Lacey to enter a diversion program. He will be required to sere 100 hours of community service, attend anger management classes and complete a gun safety course.
He also cannot own a gun during the 18-month diversion term.
The judge said that Lacey had lead an “otherwise exemplary life” and believed that diversion was the right move.
Lacey was not present for the hearing.
On March 2, 2020, with Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside the Lacey home in Granada Hills, cell phone video showed a man purported to be Mr. Lacey open the front door of the couple’s home and point a black handgun, before demanding, “Get off my porch. Right now. Get off. Get off of my porch. I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”
In August, then California State Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed three misdemeanor counts of assault with a firearm against Lacey.
Jackie Lacey, a two-term incumbent who had served as L.A. County DA since 2012, lost her seat in November in an expensive and costly campaign to 66-year-old George Gascon.