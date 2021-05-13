SANTA ANA (CNS) – On Thursday, 39-year-old Jacobi Dwayne Rapids pleaded not guilty to felony counts of human trafficking and pimping of an underage teenage girl in Fullerton, among other felony charges.
Rapids previously served a three-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the criminal complaint filed Thursday, Rapids is accused of attacking the victim on April 15, was arrested on April 20, and was being held without bail.
He is also facing felony statutory rape charges, oral copulation of a victim younger than 16, lewd acts on a child 14 or 15, and pandering a victim younger than 16.
