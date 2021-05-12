LLANO (CBSLA) – A wind-driven brush fire near Highway 138 and 248th Street East in the Llano area, east of Palmdale, burned two homes and scorched some 450-acres, according to officials at the LA County Fire Department.
The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a sparsely populated area.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued about 3:35 p.m. for the areas of Antelope Highway to Pine View Road and Buchanan Road to Smoke Tree Road. The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph.
Three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to battle the two-alarm fire.
Cal Fire says that crews continue to make progress on the blaze with 10% containment. So far, no injuries have been reported.