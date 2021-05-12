CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person died Wednesday after being struck by a train in the Westlake District.

Firefighters were called out at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station , where a person was found under a Metro line subway train, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The person’s age and gender were not immediately available.

The person was found under the train, but not trapped by it, so firefighters were able to access the patient through a crawl space below a platform, Prange said. That person was initially reported to be in grave condition, but died after being taken to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not known, but are under investigation, Prange said.

LA Metro reported delays of up to 15 minutes on the B and D lines due to the collision.