LLANO (CBSLA) – A wind-driven brush fire near Highway 138 and 248th Street East in the Llano area, east of Palmdale, is threatening nearby structures and prompts evacuations, according to reports by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a sparsely populated area. As of 3 p.m., crews estimated the blaze at 140 to 150 acres, with the potential to blacken about 300 acres.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued about 3:35 p.m. for the areas of Antelope Highway to Pine View Road and Buchanan Road to Smoke Tree Road. The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph.
Three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to battle the two-alarm fire.