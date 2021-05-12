RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Over 12 cars have been hit by BB or pellet guns on Southern California freeways over the last two weeks and the California Highway Patrol is stepping up their investigation.

The CHP has sent a mobile task unit out to yet another driver who had his window shot at and shattered on the 91 Freeway in Riverside Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m.

Another victim was 37 miles down the 91, off the 105 Freeway in Bellflower.

A tour bus driver reported having three of his windows shot out while he was transporting people.

There have been over a dozen similar cases in just a few weeks on freeways in LA, Orange County, and the Imperial Empire.

The CHP now says they are looking at Caltrans traffic cameras that line most of the 91 Freeway trying to stop the shooter before someone gets hurt.

“It could be a group of individuals. They could be switching cars,” said Juan Quintero of the Riverside CHP. “Or they could be sitting, waiting for somebody to drive by.”

Quintero said it is possible the shooter is on the side of the road aiming from a stable platform, like a sniper, however, the damage does not indicate any particular level of skill.