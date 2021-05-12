HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — An Anaheim man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a man on Huntington Beach Pier.
Joe Flores III, 25, was arrested last Wednesday in connection with stabbing a man on Huntington Beach Pier, police said Tuesday. The 21-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Kids As Young As 12
The man’s name will not be released at this time, Huntington Beach spokesman Lt. Brian Smith said.READ MORE: Jerry West Insulted At Being Left Off Jeanie Buss’ Top 5 Lakers List
Police say the preliminary investigation shows Flores verbally attacked the man as he walked on the pier, leading to a physical fight. During the fight, police say Flores pulled out a knife and stabbed the man several times. Flores ran away from the scene, but officers found him in the area in short order and took him into custody, according to Huntington Beach police.
Flores is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on may 26. He and the victim are not believed to have had prior contact with each other.MORE NEWS: 3 Gang Members Arrested In Beverly Hills Restaurant Shooting
Huntington Beach police say they are aware of videos circulating on social media of the altercation and are asking anyone who captured video of the stabbing or who witnessed it to call their tip line at (714) 375-5066.