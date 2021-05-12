SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A vaccine requirement is creating some controversy in San Bernardino.
The Inland Regional Center said employees have to get the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical or religious exemption.READ MORE: Price Of Daily Essentials Like Groceries, Gas Continues To Climb
The requirement is not sitting well with some people.READ MORE: Santa Monica Restaurant Owners Launch Instagram Food Delivery Service During Pandemic Lockdown
More than 1,100 people have signed a Change.org petition against the policy.MORE NEWS: Councilman Mike Bonin Defends Effort To Explore Temporary Housing In Westside Parking Lots And Beaches
The non-profit provides services to people with developmental disabilities and their families.