By CBSLA Staff
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A vaccine requirement is creating some controversy in San Bernardino.

The Inland Regional Center said employees have to get the COVID-19 vaccine unless they have a medical or religious exemption.

The requirement is not sitting well with some people.

More than 1,100 people have signed a Change.org petition against the policy.

The non-profit provides services to people with developmental disabilities and their families.