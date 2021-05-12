LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of gas in Los Angeles County went up a 19th consecutive day to $4.16, the highest it’s been since Oct. 21, 2019.
Gas prices had already been pushed up by a shortage of truck drivers able to transport fuel, the start of the California's usage of the higher-cost summer blend, and wider business reopenings that have people driving more and farther. The average price of gas in Los Angeles County has gone up 92.8 cents since the year began.
Prices in Orange County also ticked up Wednesday to $4.11. That average price is 4.6 cents more than a year ago, and has gone up 91 cents since the start of the year.
However, it should be noted that the spike in prices compared to a year ago is especially pronounced because driving and demand for gas dropped precipitously due to stay-at-home orders during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic.
And while a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack has caused shortages on the East Coast, that's not expected to affect gasoline prices in Southern California, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.
