LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is ending her long-running daytime talk show.

The 63-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter that the “Ellen” show will come to an end following the upcoming 19th season.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged, and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she told the outlet, which reported the news Wednesday.

This comes after the show was embroiled in controversy last summer when several high-level producers were fired following allegations of misconduct and a toxic work environment.

DeGeneres kicked off the 18th season in September with an apology to her audience.

“I’m a pretty good actress,” she said at the time. “But I don’t think that I’m that good that I could come out here every day for seventeen years and fool you. This is me. And my intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I’ve ever let someone down, if I’ve ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that. If that’s ever the case, I’ve let myself down and I’ve let myself down as well.”