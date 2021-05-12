FONTANA (CBSLA) – Officials at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are now investigating a deadly Tesla crash that occurred on May 5 in Fontana.
The driver, a 35-year-old man from Running Springs, was killed when his Tesla slammed into an overturned semi-truck on the 210 Freeway in Fontana at approximately 2:35 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two others, the driver of the semi-truck and a Good Samaritan, were seriously injured in the crash and rushed to the hospital.
It is unclear if the Tesla was operating on auto-pilot. NHTSA says there are 28 other special investigations into Tesla crashes.