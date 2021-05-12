BURBANK (CBSLA) — Burbank’s three public libraries will restore full hours beginning Sunday after over a year of limited service during the coronavirus pandemic, city officials announced Wednesday.
"We are thrilled to be back in a position where we can restore full evening and weekend hours at our libraries," Library Services Director Elizabeth Goldman said. "We thank our users and staff for rolling with all the changes through the past year."
Indoor attendance will continue to be limited and visitors will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. The library will also increase cleaning.
The restoration includes adjusted hours at the Northwest branch on Victory Boulevard.
Beginning May 16, hours will be extended at the following three branches:
- Burbank Central Library, 110 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Buena Vista Library, 300 N. Buena Vista St., Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
- Northwest Library, 3323 W. Victory Blvd., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday noon-6 p.m., Tuesday noon-8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Remote services, such as curbside pickup, eBooks, outdoor wifi and online programming, will continue to be offered.
More information can be found here.
