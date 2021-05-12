REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — A 24-year-old man police say stabbed a 68-year-old relative to death remains at large Wednesday.
Officers were called to a home early Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Carnegie Lane on the report of a family disturbance or fight and found Gloria Pressett with stab wounds, according to Redondo Beach police. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.READ MORE: CDC Advisory Committee Recommends Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For Kids As Young As 12
Investigators identified Adrian Gudino as the suspect in Pressett’s murder. Gudino is related to Pressett, but police did not specify how, and he left the home on foot before officers arrived.READ MORE: Jerry West Insulted At Being Left Off Jeanie Buss’ Top 5 Lakers List
Gudino is described as a male Hispanic, about 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police released an image of Gudino taken in late January, and is believed to have the same hair style in the photo, but with slightly shorter hair on top.MORE NEWS: Joe Flores Of Anaheim Arrested In Fatal Stabbing On Huntington Beach Pier
He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Gudino or his whereabouts can call the Redondo Beach Police Department or 911.