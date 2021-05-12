PASADENA (CBSLA) – City officials in Pasadena, which has its own health department separate from Los Angeles County, are stepping up to make sure residents are fully vaccinated, an effort that is paying off.
As of Wednesday, roughly 62% of residents in Pasadena are fully vaccinated, and 80% have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health officials said.
Pasadena’s Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh says the city is leading the way on the vaccination front.
"We're trying to get the message out if you were vaccinated there are things you can do if outside by yourself or not crowded," said Goh Wednesday. "You don't have to wear a mask. We do look forward to loosening rules closer to normal."
Looking around Pasadena Wednesday, despite the high vaccination rates, most people are still wearing masks outdoors. It is mandated for now, as health leaders wait to see if Gov. Gavin Newsom takes action in June to remove the outdoor mandate.
“I’ll still wear a mask because of new strain precautions,” said Christopher Hidajat from Pasadena, who is not vaccinated.
More than half of California's population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Thursday, Pasadena will begin offering vaccinations to those ages 12-15, after getting authorization Wednesday.