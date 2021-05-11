NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — After being gone over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 11 therapy dogs will be welcomed back to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday with a special parade.
The dogs, known as "Dog-tors," will return to the hospital to provide pet therapy to patients, their families and staff members.
Numerous staff will line the hospital’s lobby to greet these furry volunteers as they return to NHMC during National Hospital Week.
The Pet Therapy program consists of 11 certified therapy dogs, each of whom has its own business card.
Many of them spend time with the hospital’s sickest patients, including those in the Pediatrics, Oncology, Cardiac, and Rehabilitation units.
"It's amazing to witness the smiles on the faces of employees, patients, and visitors as they walk by a therapy dog," says Becky Uzemeck, NHMC pet therapy volunteer.
“They could be having a bad day or in a rush to get to where they are headed, and the sight of one of our dogs will stop them in their tracks.”