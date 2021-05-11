LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Funeral services were pending Tuesday for Norman Lloyd, one of Hollywood’s most veteran performers, who died Monday at 106 years old.

The veteran character actor, writer, producer and director turned down a role in Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane” only to make his film debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Saboteur,” but was best known for his work in NBC’s “St. Elsewhere.”

The New Jersey native, who was born Nov. 8, 1914, in Jersey City, also performed on Broadway and on the radio.

Lloyd made his Broadway debut in the 1927 melodrama “Crime,” in which he met his future wife, Peggy Craven. They were married for 75 years until her death in 2011 at the age of 98.

Lloyd was part of Welles’ famed Mercury Theatre acting troupe, appearing in its 1937-38 Broadway production of Julius Caesar. He also performed on Welles’ CBS radio series “The Mercury Theatre on the Air.” Welles had originally cast Lloyd in “Citizen Kane,” but Lloyd left the project, leaving Hollywood and returning to New York.

He later broke onto the big screen in Hitchcock’s 1942 thriller “Saboteur,” portraying a Nazi spy.

Lloyd’s best-known television role was as Dr. Daniel Auschlander on the 1982-86 NBC medical drama “St. Elsewhere.” His most recent small screen appearance came in a 2010 episode of the ABC comedy “Modern Family.”

Lloyd’s work as a producer brought him two Emmy nominations for the 1968-71 NBC drama “The Name of the Game” and the 1973 Public Broadcasting Service production of “Steambath.”

His final film role came in 2015, appearing opposite comedian Amy Schumer in “Trainwreck.”

Thanks to his extensive career and association with a who’s-who of Hollywood, he became a sought-after guest at film festivals, most notably the TCM Classic Film Festival.

The network tweeted Tuesday, “We’re saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor, director and producer Norman Lloyd. Over the years, he graciously spent time with us and fans sharing stories about his life and career. Thank you for your performances, the memories and the laughter.”

Lloyd was a longtime tennis player and avid baseball fan. He began playing tennis at age 8, and eventually played against such Hollywood luminaries as Charlie Chaplin and Spencer Tracy.

He once told ESPN sportscaster Keith Olbermann that the first game he attended was Game 1 of the 1928 World Series between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium.

“Babe Ruth slid into second base, ripped the seat of his pants,” Lloyd told Olbermann. “We howled. Normally the player runs to the bench for repairs. Not the Babe. Little man runs out to him with a sewing kit, patches him up right at second base. Tremendous. I was 13. I loved it.”

