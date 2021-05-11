LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of crimes in Hacienda Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.
Manuel Soto was arrested Saturday for an unrelated robbery, the department said. He was charged Monday with assault to commit a felony during the commission of a first-degree burglary in connection with the May 2 sexual assault of an elderly woman on Kwis Avenue.READ MORE: LA County Receives $300 Million In Federal Funds To Support School Campus COVID Testing
On Tuesday, Soto was arraigned at the Pomona Superior Court where he was additionally charged with forcible oral copulation, forcible rape, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, elder or dependent adult abuse, two counts of second-degree burglary, and second-degree robbery.READ MORE: Former MMA Fighter Jason 'Mayhem' Miller Pleads Guilty To Vandalism
According to LASD, Soto remained in custody in lieu of $1.5 million bail. His next court date is scheduled for May 24.MORE NEWS: Man Sues City, LAPD Uncle Over Projectile Wounds During George Floyd Protest
Anyone with information about the investigation or who might have been a victim was asked to contact LASD’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273.