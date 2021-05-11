SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people who are adamantly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine are determined to express why at the Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
A huge crowd of people gathered outside the Hall of Administration to get into the meeting, which started at 9:30 a.m. A segment of Orange County residents have been vehemently against getting the vaccine and a so-called vaccine passport.
Nothing on Tuesday’s agenda suggested that the Board of Supervisors would pass any sort of ordinance requiring a so-called vaccine passport, but anti-vaccine sentiment has been brewing for months in the region.
Last month’s meetings also drew hundreds of protestors, prompting a clarifying exchange between Supervisor Don Wagner and the county’s health officer, Dr. Clayton Chau, that went viral.