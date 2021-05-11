LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being shuttered for nearly 14 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, music is returning to the iconic Hollywood Bowl in a big way.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, which operates the Bowl, released its summer schedule Tuesday. The Bowl will be a majority vaccinated venue, with two sections reserved for non-vaccinated audience members who must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Everyone must wear masks.
The season will including 50 performances, including five free concerts for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. The free concerts are invite only.
The first of the free concerts will take place this Saturday, May 15, with Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic Orchestra.
The fifth free concert will consist of L.A. artists Thundercat and Flying Lotus on June 12, who won a Grammy earlier this year for Best Progressive R&B Album.
The summer season will kick off for the general public on July 3, with Kool & the Gang, immediately followed the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular. Highlights of the season include a performance by Yo-Yo Ma on Sept. 14, Christina Aguilera on July 16-17 and H.E.R. on Aug. 13-14.
“Black Panther” will be screened with a live orchestral accompaniment from Sept. 10-12, and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” will be screened with an orchestra on Sept. 17.
For more information click here. Tickets go on sale June 1.