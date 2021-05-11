SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Jason “Mayhem” Miller pleaded guilty Tuesday to a vandalism charge and was immediately sentenced to 364 days in jail.
Miller, 40, has been in custody since his Aug. 21 arrest when he was charged with a residential burglary and car theft in Irvine while on probation in a domestic violence case.
He was originally charged with one felony count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and grand theft auto. According to court records, a felony count of attempted grand theft was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
This is Miller’s latest run-in with local law enforcement.
Back in July 2019, he pleaded guilty to felony vandalism and misdemeanor violation of a protective stay-away order. He was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation for smashing a large marble table, punching holes in the walls, removing doors and derailing the garage door at his girlfriend’s La Habra residence.
In September 2017, Miller pleaded guilty to beating that same girlfriend and was sentenced to 124 days in jail. He was released with credit for time served, according to court records.
“My entire life turned into a crisis,” Miller told reporters in 2017.
Miller was arrested again in January 2018 when he was found to be in possession of a bulletproof vest and various other weapons, according to a probation officer’s report. Police also allegedly found human growth hormone and other performance enhancing drugs apparently obtained without a prescription.
Miller was also arrested in 2016 on suspicion of vandalizing a tattoo parlor in Lake Forest and in 2015 for allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy in Mission Viejo.
In 2014, the former fighter live-tweeted an hours-long standoff with authorities at his home in Mission Viejo and in 2012 was found nude during a rampage at a Mission Viejo church.
