By CBSLA Staff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators have released surveillance photos of a car which struck and killed a pedestrian in East Hollywood over the weekend and then sped away.

Surveillance video of a car wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in East Hollywood on May 8, 2021. (LAPD)

The collision occurred Saturday at 5:20 a.m. on Melrose Avenue and Edgemont Street, according to Los Angeles police.

The vehicle was traveling east on Melrose Avenue when it slammed into the pedestrian. The impact was so strong that the pedestrian was thrown into a parked car.

The suspect driver then continued east on Melrose Avenue and made a right turn onto southbound Vermont Avenue.

The victim died at the scene. The person was not identified.

May 8, 2021. (LAPD)

The vehicle was described as a black two-door or four-door sedan. There was no description of the driver.

Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-833-3713.