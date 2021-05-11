LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three new sections at Dodger Stadium were unveiled on Tuesday night for sports fans who are fully vaccinated.

In addition to getting the chance to attend in-person sporting events once again, attendees can also get 20% off tickets.



“It makes you feel a little bit better about being in the section and also honestly it was easier to buy tickets in this section than in any other ones,” said fan Alex Markarian.

In order to get the incentives, fans must show proof of full vaccination with mean either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

RELATED: LA County Needs 80% Of Its Population Vaccinated To Reach COVID Herd Immunity, Official Says

In L.A. County, nearly 41% of residents 16 and up are fully vaccinated, which is far from what’s needed to achieve “herd immunity.”

The head of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Barbara Ferrer, says about 80% of Angelenos — or roughly 8 million people — would have to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the region to achieve that status.

So in response, businesses are taking steps to encourage their customers to get vaccinated.

For example, Samuel Adams is giving free beer to people who get the vaccine and Krispy Kreme is offering free glazed doughnuts to inoculated customers.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 46.2% of the population has received at least one dose.