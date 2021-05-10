VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old boy is dead Monday after a fire broke out at a Victorville home.
Authorities responded to a home in the 13400 block of Hidden Valley Road late Friday night on the report of a house fire. Four children were reported to be inside the home on the second floor.
The children were all rescued and taken to local area hospitals, but a 12-year-old boy was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
A 5-year-old girl, and two boys, ages 5 and 10, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Two adults who were home at the time of the fire able to get out of the home and were not injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Bernardino County sheriff's arson/bomb detail and the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
Anyone with information about the fire can contact the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 552-6800.