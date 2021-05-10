SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A 29-year-old man is in custody Monday for attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in an incident that many believed was a shooting at Virginia Park in Santa Monica.
There were several inquiries about a shooting by Virginia Park Sunday night, according to Santa Monica police spokesman Lt. Rudy Flores. However, the incident actually involved a woman who reported her boyfriend, Jeremy Gonzalez, had tried to stab her with a large knife. The woman was not injured.
Officers were called to the attempted stabbing at about 8:44 p.m. in the 1900 block of Cloverfield Boulevard, but when they arrived, the suspect had run from the area on foot. Gonzalez was later found inside a car in the 2200 block of Virginia Avenue, but when officers tried to take him into custody, he ran off again, Flores said.
Police set up a search perimeter and deployed a K-9 officer, while a LAPD helicopter searched the area. Gonzalez was eventually found and taken into custody.
Gonzalez was treated at a hospital for a cut to his hand he sustained while jumping over a fence, police said. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence and making criminal threats, and is being held on $1 million bail.
Anyone with more information about this incident can contact Santa Monica police’s criminal investigations division at (310) 458-8451.