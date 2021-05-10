SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Help is needed to identify a woman who police say hit an elderly Asian man with her shopping cart at Trimana Market in Santa Monica.
The incident happened at Trimana Market, 1348 3rd Street Promenade, at about 9:30 a.m. on May 1, police said in a Facebook post last week. It’s unclear what led up to the altercation.READ MORE: Car Windows Shot Out In Riverside County As Flurry Of Southland Freeway Shootings Continue
Police say the woman used her shopping cart to hit an elderly Asian man, then became upset when she realized he was recording the encounter on his cell phone. She left the market before officers arrived.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail At LAPD Station In Topanga
The suspect was described as a Black woman in her 50s, about 5-foot-7, with a heavier build and wearing a burgundy jacket and camouflage pants.MORE NEWS: Police: Large-Scale Search For In Santa Monica Neighborhood Was For Stabbing Suspect, Not Shooting At Virginia Park
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts can contact Santa Monica police Detective Flores at (310) 458-8609 or Sgt. Chun at (310) 458-8939.