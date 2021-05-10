LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One man was killed and three others wounded when gunfire erupted in Hollywood late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Afton Place at 10:15 p.m., near Sunset Gower Studios.
According to Los Angeles police, officers were driving in the area when they heard gunshots and arrived on scene to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene.
Another three men, all in their 30s, were rushed to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Two were in critical condition and a third was treated and released.
There was no word on a motive or suspect information.
Several streets were shut down in the area of Afton Place and Gower Street while investigators combed the scene.