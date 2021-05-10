INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — An off-duty Los Angeles police officer faces charges of kidnapping, criminal threats, and assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested during a family disturbance in Inglewood.
Nicolas Enmanuel Quintanilla Borja, 29, was arrested Friday morning when Inglewood police officers were called to a family disturbance in the 3500 block of West 116th Street in Inglewood. Inglewood police and the LAPD confirmed Monday that Borja is an LAPD officer assigned to the 77th Division.
Borja was arrested on charges of kidnapping, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Inglewood police jail on $2 million bail. Borja has reportedly had his police powers removed while Inglewood police continue to investigate.
No injuries have been reported.