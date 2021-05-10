MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — The Montebello Police Department was involved Monday in an hours-long standoff with a person in the 1330 block of South Greenwood Avenue.
According to police, officers were first called to the scene at about 8 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance. When the officers made contact with the person, they refused to come out of the apartment.
Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the remainder of the apartment units and continued negotiations with the person inside.
Officers said Greenwood Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Oakwood Street remained closed due to police activity.