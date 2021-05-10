MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A man was taken into custody Monday night after an hours-long standoff with Montebello police at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of South Greenwood Avenue.
According to the Montebello Police Department, officers were first called to the scene at about 8 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance.
When the officers made contact with the man, he refused to come out of the apartment.
Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the surrounding apartment units and closed Greenwood Avenue between Washington Boulevard and Oakwood Street.
A SWAT team was called to the scene and deployed teargas into the apartment at about 7 p.m. The unarmed man surrendered to police about 10 minutes later, police said.
By 8:45 p.m., all roads in the area were reopened and police said it was safe for people to return to the area.