LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council will resume in-person meetings on June 15, but members of the public will still be able to virtually participate, a spokesperson for Council President Nury Martinez confirmed Monday.
City Council's in-person meetings have been held virtually since Gov Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 executive order on March 17, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the City Attorney’s Office, the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department and other offices are working together to plan the return of in-person meetings.
During the pandemic, Friday meetings were suspended. They are set to resume after June 15.
Council members will be allowed inside the chambers with one staff member, and all attendees must be vaccinated.
The return to in-person meetings is set for the same day that California officials are set to scrap the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, lifting all of its restrictions and eliminating the tier system.
A date for City Hall to reopen to the public has not been set.
