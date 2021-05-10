NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Monday it is increasing wages to an average of $15 by the end of June.
The Newport Beach-based company also said it is also looking to hire 20,000 additional employees for its peak season and will staff about 200 additional restaurants that will open this year.
The wage increases for new and existing hourly and salaried restaurant employees will be rolled out over the next few weeks and will result in hourly starting wages ranging from $11-$18 per hour, according to the fast-food chain.
Chipotle is also introducing a $200 employee referral bonus for crew members and a $750 referral bonus for apprentices or general managers.
“Chipotle is committed to providing industry-leading benefits and accelerated growth opportunities, and we hope to attract even more talent by showcasing the potential income that can be achieved in a few short years,” said Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle. “We’re looking for people who are authentic, passionate and want to help cultivate a better world through real food and real personal development.”
Chipotle will hold a virtual career fair on the community platform Discord on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Find more information on Chipotle job openings here.