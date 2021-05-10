LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A celebrated art exhibit for legendary rock band Pink Floyd is coming to Hollywood this summer.
“The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains” is coming to the Vogue Multicultural Museum in August.
The immersive exhibit first opened in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017 and saw more than 400,000 visitors.
The band collaborated on the audio-visual exhibit, which features over 350 artifacts.
It will be in Hollywood Aug. 3 through Nov. 28. Tickets are on sale now. They range in price from $30 to $46.