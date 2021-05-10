TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Officials are searching for help searching for a 67-year-old woman last seen in Torrance nearly one week ago.
Linda Marie Cross was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet Spark with the California license plate 7VRR295, according to deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
She is described as 5’2″, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Cross was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve blouse, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
