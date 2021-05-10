LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and woman were killed and a third person was hurt when two cars collided in Sylmar Sunday night.
The collision occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 16600 block of Foothill Boulevard.READ MORE: One Man Killed, 3 Wounded In Shooting At Mother's Day Party In Hollywood
According to Los Angeles police, a 57-year-old woman in one car died at the scene. The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was rushed to a hospital where he also died, police said.READ MORE: LA Offering Appointment-Free COVID-19 Vaccines At City-Run Sites Beginning Monday
A third person, a man, was also hurt in the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The victim’s condition was not confirmed.
Police told CBSLA that the male driver who was killed may have been speeding just prior to the collision.MORE NEWS: The Debate About Ending Mask Mandates Heats Up, With Some Experts Saying It's Time To Unmask Parts Of The Country
The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation.