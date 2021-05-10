SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon in what appeared to be a head-on collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.
The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the 1000 block of PCH near the California Incline.READ MORE: NBC Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid Hollywood Foreign Press Association Controversy
Two people were extricated from the vehicles and at least one was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.
SM Alert: SMPD Advisory#SantaMonica Police & @SantaMonicaFire Activity in the 1000 block of Pacific Coast Hwy. Police & Fire on scene of a severe traffic collision investigation. Pacific Coast Hwy through Santa Monica is closed in both directions until further notice. pic.twitter.com/ZgjJvGysmI
— Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) May 10, 2021READ MORE: Montebello PD Involved In Hours-Long Standoff With Person Inside Apartment Building
Following the accident, all lanes of PCH were closed just north of California Incline and westbound traffic was being diverted off at 4th Street.
Traffic on PCH was backed up for miles as the accident was cleared.MORE NEWS: Majority Of LAUSD Students Choose Not To Return To Campus
As of 4:34 p.m., all lanes had been reopened and traffic was moving again.