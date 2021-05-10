CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Two people were injured Monday afternoon in what appeared to be a head-on collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. at the 1000 block of PCH near the California Incline.

Two people were extricated from the vehicles and at least one was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Following the accident, all lanes of PCH were closed just north of California Incline and westbound traffic was being diverted off at 4th Street.

Traffic on PCH was backed up for miles as the accident was cleared.

As of 4:34 p.m., all lanes had been reopened and traffic was moving again.