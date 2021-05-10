CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — A vehicle drove off the side of the Angeles Forest Highway and fell nearly 300 feet into an embankment on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Mile Marker 23, at about 2:40 p.m.

Two occupants were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

