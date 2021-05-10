SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — A vehicle drove off the side of the Angeles Forest Highway and fell nearly 300 feet into an embankment on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near Mile Marker 23, at about 2:40 p.m.READ MORE: NBC Will Not Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid Hollywood Foreign Press Association Controversy
Two occupants were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.READ MORE: Montebello PD Involved In Hours-Long Standoff With Person Inside Apartment Building
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.MORE NEWS: 2 Injured In Head-On Collision On PCH Which Temporarily Closed All Lanes
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)