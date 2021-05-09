PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) – At a special concert held by Vallarta Supermarkets, some moms in Porter Ranch were serenaded by the all female group the Mariachi Divas.
The Grammy-award winning group, some of whom are mother’s themselves, took time out of their day to perform the families.
“For myself, I don’t mind that I’m here because part of being a musician is to give back and sacrificing those days with my own family to give back to other families. That’s the beauty and the joy that it brings to my heart,” Cindy Shea, founder Mariachi Divas told CBSLA.
Vallarta held a social media contest to pick today’s audience members, with the winners getting the opportunity to request a song for the Mariachi Divas to perform.