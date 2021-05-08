VENICE (CBSLA) – Venice High School, which only recently started using its brand new sports stadium, is now unable to use the multimillion dollar facilities because of a dispute with a neighbor.
The homeowner, whose backyard butts up against the high school field's fence, has apparently complained about the lights and noise coming from the facility even though they reportedly purchased the property in 2020, after the stadium was built.
Parents of student athletes at Venice High School also allege that the homeowner posted TikTok video that shows them cutting a hole into school fence, creating access to the field from their backyard.
In a Facebook group called Change the LAUSD, one user posted, "The field and fence were there when they bought and games have been played safely for decades. In addition to stopping the play, this same neighbor cut a hole in the fence to gain access to the field for their own private parties."