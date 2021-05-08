RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed by police after aiming a gun at officers, the Riverside Police Department said.
It happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Magnolia Avenue in Riverside.READ MORE: Police: 2 People, Including A Child, Injured In Times Square Shooting
Officers were patrolling the area, which has a large homeless population. As officers approached one man, he started walking away from them, according to Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department.
“He turned towards officers, produced a handgun, and pointed it at them,” added Railsback. “Two of the officers fired their handguns.”READ MORE: Pomona Police Seize Guns From Known Gang Members
The suspect was struck several times and taken to a local hospital where he died, officers said.
It is unclear what type of gun the suspect had and whether or not it was loaded.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was on the scene investigating the incident. They are being assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.MORE NEWS: Orange County Reaches 5,000 COVID-19 Death Milestone
No officers were injured.