POMONA (CBSLA) – The Pomona Police Department seized multiple firearms from known gang members on parole and arrested them.
Frank Castro, 49, of Pomona, and his nephew, Raymond Castro, 28, of Pomona, were arrested and booked into the Pomona City Jail on Friday May 7.
Officers from Pomona Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force (MCTF) conducted a parole check at 1721 San Bernardino Ave.
As officers arrived they said they observed Raymond Castro, who was known to be on probation, remove a firearm from his waistband and throw it into a neighboring yard. He was found to be in possession of narcotics as well, officers said.
Frank Castro, was also located at the residence and was known to be on parole. Two additional firearms and a short-barreled rifle were located in the home, officers said.
Investigators said Frank and Raymond Castro have documented gang members and were found to be responsible for the firearms.