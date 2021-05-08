MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – Three people were injured Saturday when a man crashed a stolen car into the back of a Montebello bus.
Michael Chee, a spokesman for the City of Montebello said the crash occurred at Whittier Boulevard and Vail Avenue around 8 a.m. The man driving the stolen vehicle attempted to flee the scene, according to Chee, though he was quickly caught by Montebello Police Officers.
The three bus passengers were treated at Beverly Hospital for minor injures. The driver of the stolen vehicle was also treated for injuries at a hospital before being booked.
Chee also noted that the suspect in this case had an outstanding warrant for grand theft auto. He will likely be charged with the theft of the latest vehicle as well as feeling the scene of the crash.