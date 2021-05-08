LANCASTER (CBSLA) – Loved ones of Anthony Avalos, the 10-year-boy allegedly tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend, gathered Saturday to celebrate his life. Avalos would’ve been 13-years-old this week.
The family gathered in front of the Lancaster apartment where Avalos was found unresponsive in June 2018.
Avalos mother, Heather Barron, and her boyfriend Kareem Leyva were arrested charged with capital murder in the case. Prosecutors say the couple beat the 10-year-old with a cord and belt, poured hot sauce on his face and dropped him on his head.
Earlier this week, LA County District Attorney George Gascon ordered prosecutors to withdraw the death penalty in the case, which upset some people in the community.
Avalos’ Aunt says that he didn’t get a second chance at life and neither should his killers.
"It's just really heartbreaking, you know, cause it's like where's his justice," Maria Cruz told CBSLA's Nicole Comstock. "Gascon doesn't really…consider our feelings at all."
Barron and Leyva are now facing life in prison, with the pretrial in this case just a couple of months out.