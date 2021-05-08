SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – People have been out all Saturday afternoon along Ventura Boulevard shopping for the perfect Mother’s Day gift and some even celebrating mom’s day just a little early.
Unlike last year, diners can now eat inside or outside at their favorite restaurant, celebrating mom with good food and good company as LA has officially moved into the least restrictive yellow tier for COVID safety protocols and more people are allowed to gather in public.
At Marmalade Cafe, the phones have been ringing off the hook.
"We've been taking reservations for a little but, you know, now that guidelines have changed, we started taking reservations as early as last week," restaurant manager Chad Scarmozzino told CBSLA's Kandiss Crone.
Florists have also been swamped, getting last minute orders ready for Mother’s Day gifts. Alexandria Shcoltz, owner of Wild Flora, says it’s been a long, busy couple of days preparing orders, but not as hectic as last year when they were allowed to reopen just days before Mother’s Day.
"We were definitely rushing to get as many orders done as possible. This year, we have a little bit more time to prep, which is awesome," Scholtz said.
Most restaurants at this point are booked for Sunday. Some are accepting walk-ins, but suggest calling ahead before showing up.