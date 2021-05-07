LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wind advisories will be in effect Friday for the Antelope Valley and the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, the National Weather Service said.
The Antelope Valley advisory will begin at 3 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the weather service.
Southwest to west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45, are expected — with isolated gusts to 50 possible in the foothills.
The winds are expected to affect drivers on Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills.
In the L.A. County Mountains, the advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and last until 9 a.m. Saturday. Areas of northwest to north winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, are expected.
Gusty winds and reduced visibility from dust will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The weather service also said winds could move unsecured objects and that tree limbs could be blown down. Power outages are also a possibility as a result.
