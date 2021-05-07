COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Vans co-founder Paul Van Doran has died at 90 years old, the company announced Friday.
The Costa Mesa-based company announced Van Doran's passing in a statement saying, "It is with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul's legacy to life.
Van Doran and his brother James, along with partners Gordon Lee and Serge Delia opened for business at 704 E. Broadway in Anaheim, Calif. on March 16, 1966, as The Van Doren Rubber Company.
The name “House of Vans” was later coined in the early 70s. According to the company, skateboarders liked Vans’ rugged make-up and sticky sole.
In 1982, Vans Classic Slip-Ons gained international attention after they were worn by Sean Penn in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
Vans went on to sponsors the Warped Tour for the first time, the company said. In 2001, Vans bought a controlling interest in what is now the Vans Warped Tour, the longest-running concert series in America.
In 2013, Vans became the title sponsor for the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
James Van Doren died in 2011 at age 72.