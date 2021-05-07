VENTURA (CBSLA) — Tyler Clark of Ventura is in jail after being accused of stabbing a suspect in a racist attack.
Authorities said the victim and his girlfriend were inside a store getting items when Clark allegedly approached them and said a racial slur.
The victim left the store after purchasing the items and the suspect confronted him again outside — this time with a knife.
Clark is accused of stabbing the victim twice and hitting him with a skateboard before fleeing on foot.
Police located Clark after about 12 minutes. The victim was being treated for moderate to severe injuries from the attack.
Clark was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime, resisting arrest, vandalism, and violation of parole.