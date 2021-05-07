HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a man who broke into a Hacienda Heights home last weekend and sexually assaulted an elderly woman who was sleeping inside.
The attack occurred in the 1300 block of Kwis Avenue between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The man broke into through a window, woke up a 79-year-old woman who was sleeping inside and then sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s department reports.
The victim then contacted a family member, who called 911. The woman was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.
The suspect was described as a 19 to 25 year-old man, about 5-foot-6, with short dark hair and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a black t-shirt with unknown white printed lettering on the front, blue jeans and a black cap.
It’s unclear if sheriff’s investigators have obtained any security video of the suspect. They are asking any residents who live within a half-mile of the attack to check their surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information on the case should call LASD at 877-710-5273.