LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Pacoima mother who after delivering her baby nearly died from coronavirus complications is now home and healthy with her family.
Natahlie Herrera is enjoying special moments with her now 6-month-old son, just happy to be alive.
Her father died from COVID-19 back in November and the virus spread among the family.
At 37 weeks pregnant, she tested positive and was rushed to a hospital for an emergency c-section when she couldn’t breathe.
As soon as her son was born, they took him away.
“What if I don’t wake up? I haven’t even held my baby,” she recalled saying.
Natalie was among the alarming number of pregnant women getting sick with coronavirus during the surge and had to be placed on a ventilator.
L.A. County Department of Public Health reported that in December, weekly cases in pregnant women increased to over 400 cases a week.
She says she now takes it one day at a time because she doesn’t know the long-term complications from COVID, but will celebrate being here with her kids on this Mother’s Day.
“I’m really grateful,” Herrera said.
Herrera still suffers from hair loss, memory loss, and numbness, but she is looking forward to graduating at the end of the month with a degree in Business Administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills.